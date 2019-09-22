Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 227,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.60.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

