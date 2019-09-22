Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to post sales of $45.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $46.41 million. First Financial reported sales of $37.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $168.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $168.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $190.52 million, with estimates ranging from $188.53 million to $192.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 72.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 326.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 127.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,730. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

