Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

