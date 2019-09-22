Brokerages Anticipate Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. Changyou.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Changyou.Com stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 262,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,662. The stock has a market cap of $484.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.83. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 93.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 48.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

