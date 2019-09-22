British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,000 ($52.27).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,678.93 ($48.07).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,917.50 ($38.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,988.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,977.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,659 ($47.81). The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.