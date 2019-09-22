Bounty0x Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $908,004.00 and approximately $10,087.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01181482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

