BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,003.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, BOOM has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.04 million and $51,003.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 976,259,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,221,597 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.