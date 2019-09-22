Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 10,400 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 698,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

