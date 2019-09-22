Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Bibox and TOPBTC. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $749.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01181482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.