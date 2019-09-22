Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,841.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Blocknet has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1,841.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00010429 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,130,074 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

