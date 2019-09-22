BlackCoin Price Down 8.6% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $17,896.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020781 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004085 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,017,076 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

