Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,875.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $972,792.00 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Exrates and Altcoin Trader. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,774,845 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,299 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Exrates and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

