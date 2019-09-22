BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 90,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $398,199.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,224.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,389 shares of company stock worth $1,370,781. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,038 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 841,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 488,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,119. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.