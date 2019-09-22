BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 1,479,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,045. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 234,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

