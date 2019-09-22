BidaskClub Downgrades Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ YIN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Yintech Investment has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.
Yintech Investment Company Profile
Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.
