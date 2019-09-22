Beyondspring’s (BYSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We maintain our Buy rating and $41 price target. All of our current valuation is based on the opportunity for Plinabulin with 84% contribution coming from neutropenia and the remainder for NSCLC (higher risk indication). Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which is currently driven by the company’s lead asset, Plinabulin. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Beyondspring stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

