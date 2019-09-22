Berenberg Bank Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $227.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $236.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

