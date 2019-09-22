Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €132.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €129.67 ($150.78).

ETR:DB1 opened at €139.35 ($162.03) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €123.34. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12 month high of €140.10 ($162.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

