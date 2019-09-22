Beetle Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,014.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $66,014.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.