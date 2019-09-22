Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.89 ($108.01).

Bechtle stock opened at €95.50 ($111.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €93.23. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1 year high of €110.80 ($128.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

