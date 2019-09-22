BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCML. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on BayCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

BCML opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

