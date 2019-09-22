Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. Analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

