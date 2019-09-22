Barclays Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.59 ($9.98).

Shares of AT1 opened at €7.28 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.39. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

