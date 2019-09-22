Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BZUN. CLSA set a $64.00 target price on Baozun and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $59.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 3.24. Baozun has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $10,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.