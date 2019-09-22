Bank of Hawaii Sells 723 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,475,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after buying an additional 1,385,303 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,497 shares of company stock worth $21,665,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.58. 7,130,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

