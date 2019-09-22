Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,111 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

BA traded down $5.05 on Friday, hitting $379.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,889,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,978. The company has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

