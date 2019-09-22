Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.