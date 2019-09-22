Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.31. 3,228,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,802. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.