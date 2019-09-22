Bank of Hawaii Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

EFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.56. 35,062,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

