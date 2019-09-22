Bank of Hawaii Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,630,000 after buying an additional 97,802 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.80. 27,543,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.68 and its 200 day moving average is $185.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

