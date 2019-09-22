Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,649. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

