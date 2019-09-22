Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.3248 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 30.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $275,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $8,522,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 146.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 280,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 166,781 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

