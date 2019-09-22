Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

