Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

AXSM stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

