AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $1,275.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,250.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC raised AutoZone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,126.64.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,159.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,069.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after buying an additional 260,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after buying an additional 167,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AutoZone by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

