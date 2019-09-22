AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,317 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 73,283,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,196,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

