ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -680.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $60.40. 63,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $961.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.