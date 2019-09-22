ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $37,128.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00720151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011844 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,666,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

