Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.94 ($19.69).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €16.70 ($19.42) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.