ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

