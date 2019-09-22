Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report $484.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.90 million. Argo Group reported sales of $484.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

ARGO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,088. Argo Group has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at $1,876,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Argo Group by 232.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Argo Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

