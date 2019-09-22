Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 137,685 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,685 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Masco worth $67,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 4,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after acquiring an additional 851,759 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 56,378.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 800,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. 3,166,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,928. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

