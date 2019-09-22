Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 119,955 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,955 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 32.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,690 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.