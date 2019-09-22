Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,585 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 911,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

