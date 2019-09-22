Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $16.03 Million in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 397,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,776,000 after acquiring an additional 836,632 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,778,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,350,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.32. 1,677,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,744. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,615.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $5,201,734.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,062,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

