Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,389 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Trimble worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,214,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,345. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

