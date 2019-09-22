Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,622,389. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 931,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,223. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.