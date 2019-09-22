Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.