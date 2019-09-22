Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Aqua America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 1,365.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 864,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

