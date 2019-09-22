Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.73% of Anthem worth $529,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after buying an additional 378,897 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,728,000 after buying an additional 374,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after buying an additional 347,887 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 36,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 283,594 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.93.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.09. 2,045,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

